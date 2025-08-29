Maharashtra rains: Schools closed in Latur, Nanded district, IMD issues yellow alert, check full forecast Maharashtra rains: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for August 29, District Collector and Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Varsha Thakur-Ghuge has announced a holiday for all schools from Class 1 to 12, an official said.

Mumbai:

Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Maharashtra’s Latur and Nanded districts, prompting the administration to declare a school holiday on Friday and seek the help of the Army for rescue operations. Out of the 60 revenue circles in Latur, 29 had reported excessive rainfall till Thursday night as water levels in rivers and streams rose, triggering rescue operations. About 50 roads and bridges were shut after water began to flow over the structures.

IMD issues yellow alert, school holiday declared

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for August 29, District Collector and Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Varsha Thakur-Ghuge has announced a holiday for all schools from Class 1 to 12, an official said.

Disaster management teams and local villagers rescued ten persons stranded in flood-hit areas of Shirur Anantpal and Ahmedpur talukas. An Army team has also arrived in Ahmedpur.

Stranded locals rescued in Shirur Anantpal

In Shirur Anantpal, five persons trapped in a riverside shed and three labourers stuck during bridge construction on the Gharni river were safely rescued. In Ahmedpur’s Kalegaon, one person stranded on a reservoir spillway was also brought to safety, official said.

In Makni village, locals saved a man after he got swept away while crossing a flooded bridge. He sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment at Saikripa Hospital in Shirur Tajband.

The Nilanga-Udgir-Dhanegaon stretch of State Highway 238 has been closed due to overflowing waters, while the Nilanga-Udgir road is shut after a bridge on the Manjara river near Shiur got submerged, the official said.

Two roads connecting Tagarkheda to Aurad are also flooded, forcing vehicles to take a detour via Halse-Tambarwadi-Halgara to reach Bidar road.

In Nilanga taluka’s Shelgi village, five bovine animals were killed in a lightning strike around midnight on Thursday.

679 students and 40 teachers were stranded in Chakur tehsil

In Chakur tehsil, 679 students and 40 teachers were stranded at a Kendriya Vidyalaya School, located in a BSF camp, after the school premises got waterlogged. All of them were rescued by BSF jawans on Thursday evening.

Officials said 130 revenue circles in the Marathwada region, including 68 from Nanded and 35 in Latur, received excess rainfall (above 65 mm in a single day) till Friday morning.

Nanded records 275 mm of rainfall

The Barul circle of Kandar tehsil in Nanded recorded 275 mm of rainfall, while the figure stood at 267 mm in Tuppa and Taroda revenue circles in the district in the 24 hours ending on Friday morning.

In a video message, Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile said that several irrigation-related reservoirs in the district were overflowing. A school holiday has been declared as water has entered many villages, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall lashes city; airlines issues travel advisory amid bad weather, traffic snarls