Live Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall lashes city; streets waterlogged, traffic movement affected | Watch Mumbai rains Live updates: Mumbai is expected to witness a fresh spell of heavy rainfall this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

Mumbai:

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since on Monday morning (August 25), causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupting traffic movement. The downpour comes after a short lull, with the city now experiencing a continuous spell of rain for the last two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs indicates a cloudy sky with light to moderate showers in the coming hours. Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly, as road congestion and delays are expected in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Follow threads for all the latest updates.