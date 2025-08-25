Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since on Monday morning (August 25), causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupting traffic movement. The downpour comes after a short lull, with the city now experiencing a continuous spell of rain for the last two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs indicates a cloudy sky with light to moderate showers in the coming hours. Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly, as road congestion and delays are expected in low-lying areas prone to flooding.
Follow threads for all the latest updates.