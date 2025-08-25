Advertisement
Commuters during a rainy day, at Goregaon, in Mumbai
Commuters during a rainy day, at Goregaon, in Mumbai Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Mumbai:

Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since on Monday morning (August 25), causing severe waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupting traffic movement. The downpour comes after a short lull, with the city now experiencing a continuous spell of rain for the last two days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Mumbai and its suburbs indicates a cloudy sky with light to moderate showers in the coming hours. Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly, as road congestion and delays are expected in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Follow threads for all the latest updates.

 

 

Live updates :Mumbai rains

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in city disrupted traffic

    Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in the city has disrupted traffic near Vile Parle Airport area.

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    High tide expected in Mumbai

    BMC predicts a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai city and suburbs.

    • High Tide: Afternoon at 1:17 - 4.44 meters
    • Low Tide: Evening at 7:22 - 0.89 meters
    • High Tide: Midnight at 1:33 (tomorrow, 26 August 2025) - 4.14 meters 
    • Low Tide: Morning at 7:09 (tomorrow, 26 August 2025)  - 1.07 meters 

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai Local Train update

    Central Railway services on both the Main and Harbour lines are currently running smoothly without major disruptions. However, commuters may face delays and possible service interruptions if the rainfall intensifies and causes severe waterlogging along the tracks.

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai rain update

    According to official data, the city received an average rainfall of 12.41 mm in the City (CT) region, 13.84 mm in the Eastern Suburbs (ES), and 18.04 mm in the Western Suburbs (WS) between 8:00 am on August 24 and 7:00 am on August 25.

     

  • 9:01 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai weather forecast for this week

    • August 22–25: Mumbai will have mostly cloudy skies with moderate rain during this period. Daytime temperatures will be around 30°C, and at night, it will cool down to about 25–26°C.
    • August 26: The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for the city. Expect widespread showers throughout the day.
    • August 27–28: Rain is likely to continue into midweek, though no official warning has been issued. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, staying between 28°C during the day and 25°C at night.
  • 9:01 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues alert for today

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several areas in and around Mumbai as heavy rains continue to lash the city. South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are under an orange alert for consistent moderate to heavy rainfall, which could lead to localised waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Areas along the Central Line, including Sion, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Mulund, and Kalyan, are witnessing steady moderate showers and remain under a yellow alert.

  • 8:51 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai likely to witness fresh spell of heavy rainfall this week

    Mumbai is expected to witness a fresh spell of heavy rainfall this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the city and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar.

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rain causes waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi Market area

    Rain caused waterlogging in Sion's Gandhi Market area in  Mumbai.

     

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Aug 25, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rain lashes several parts of the city, causing waterlogging

    Mumbai: Rain lashes several parts of the city, causing waterlogging.

     

     

