Maharashtra: MNS worker slaps security guard for not speaking in Marathi in Mumbai | Watch Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that his party would not refrain from “slapping" people in the state if they refuse to speak Marathi in the state.

A violent altercation at a shopping mart in Versova, Andheri (West), has reignited debates surrounding language politics in Maharashtra. The incident involved a private security guard allegedly assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers after he refused to speak in Marathi.

The controversy began when a video surfaced on social media showing the guard, reportedly stationed at L&T in Powai, making derogatory remarks about the Marathi language. In the video, he is heard saying, "Marathi gaya tel lagane" (Marathi can go to hell), which quickly attracted the attention of MNS party members.

Following the video's circulation, a group of MNS workers arrived at the location and confronted the guard. Enraged by his comments, the workers reportedly slapped the security guard. The confrontation, which was captured on camera, shows the guard surrounded by MNS members. He is seen apologizing with folded hands, while the MNS workers demand that he "lower his arrogance" and learn Marathi if he hasn’t already.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion about language and identity in Maharashtra. Onlookers in the video can be heard trying to defuse the tension, but the MNS workers remain adamant in their stance.

The security guard, in his defense, explained that he was unable to speak Marathi as he hails from North India. His inability to speak the local language, however, did not prevent the confrontation from escalating.

As of now, there have been no reports of any police action regarding the assault, despite the incident gaining significant attention on social media platforms like Facebook.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by Raj Thackeray, has previously been involved in similar incidents where party workers have clashed with individuals for not speaking Marathi. In response to the backlash, MNS spokesperson Vageesh Saraswat defended the party’s actions, claiming that while violence was not the intended outcome, it often occurred when people showed disrespect toward the Marathi language.

“Marathi is the language of Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. The Union government recently gave it classical language status. But some people deliberately disrespect and humiliate the language. While teaching such elements a lesson, violence does take place. But it is not intentional. Give Marathi due respect, and we have no issues whether the people concerned are from Bihar or Karnataka,” Saraswat stated.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing tension over language politics in Maharashtra, with both supporters and critics of the MNS’s approach voicing their opinions on social media and public forums.