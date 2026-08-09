Milk is getting costlier in Maharashtra from August 11; here's how much prices will rise

Mumbai:

Milk is set to become costlier in Maharashtra from Tuesday, August 11, with the prices of both cow and buffalo milk rising by Rs 2 per litre. The decision was taken after representatives of major cooperative and private dairies approved the hike at a meeting of the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association.

The increase is expected to affect daily household budgets across the state, while consumers could also see higher prices for other dairy products. The association has decided to raise the prices of dairy products by up to 10 per cent, citing a sharp increase in several input and operating costs.

Why are milk prices increasing in Maharashtra?

According to the Milk Producers and Processors Welfare Association, rising diesel and packaging costs have put additional pressure on dairy businesses. The association said the price of diesel has increased by Rs 10 per litre, while packaging expenses have gone up by around 30 per cent. At the same time, the procurement price of milk has increased, with the association expecting further increases in the near future.

These rising costs have affected the economics of milk processing and distribution, prompting representatives of cooperative and private dairies to approve an increase in the selling price. The meeting at which the decision was taken was chaired by association president Gopalrao Mhaske. The revised milk prices will come into effect from August 11.

Both cow and buffalo milk to become costlier

The Rs 2 increase will apply to both cow and buffalo milk. This means consumers purchasing either variety will have to pay more from Tuesday. The hike comes at a time when milk remains a regular purchase for a large number of households, with the daily cost of milk adding up over the course of a month. The cost of cow milk will be Rs 62 per litre and Rs 76 for buffalo milk.

Dairy products may also see a price increase

The impact of the decision is not limited to liquid milk. The association has also decided that prices of dairy products could rise by up to 10 per cent. This could affect products and foods that depend heavily on milk as a raw material, although the exact increase will vary depending on the product and dairy company.

When will the new prices come into effect?

The revised prices will be applicable from Tuesday, August 11. Consumers in Maharashtra will therefore start paying Rs 2 more per litre for both cow and buffalo milk from that date. Dairy products could also become more expensive, with the association approving increases of up to 10 per cent. The latest decision adds to a series of price changes seen in Maharashtra's dairy sector, where procurement and production costs have remained an important factor in determining consumer prices.

For households, the immediate impact will be seen in their daily milk purchases, while the wider increase in dairy product prices could add further pressure to monthly grocery spending.

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