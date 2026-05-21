Saras Milk price hike: Jaipur dairy increases cost by Rs 2 per litre; paneer and curd also costlier

Jaipur:

Jaipur Dairy on Thursday increased the prices of Saras milk and several other dairy products. The revised rates announced by the Jaipur District Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited will make milk, curd, buttermilk, lassi and paneer more expensive for consumers.

Under the new pricing, Saras toned milk (blue packet) will now be sold at Rs 56 per litre, up by Rs 2 from the previous price of Rs 54. The rate of Saras standard milk has also gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre. Similarly, Saras Gold milk will now cost Rs 70 per litre instead of Rs 68.

Prices of curd, paneer hiked

Apart from milk, Jaipur Dairy has also revised the prices of other products. A 200-gram packet of paneer has become dearer by Rs 6 and will now be available at Rs 80. The price of a one-kg paneer packet has increased from Rs 362 to Rs 385.

Curd prices have also been raised. The 200-gram curd packet will now cost Rs 18 against the earlier Rs 16, while the 400-gram pack has been increased to Rs 36 from Rs 32.

The dairy has also increased the prices of beverages such as buttermilk and lassi. Plain buttermilk packets are now costlier by Rs 1 each, while salted buttermilk and lassi packets have seen an increase of Rs 2 each.

The revised prices have come into effect from Thursday across Jaipur Dairy outlets.

Bihar’s Sudha Dairy hikes price

Sudha Dairy in Bihar has also announced an increase in milk prices. The new rates will come into effect from Friday. Under the revised pricing, consumers will now have to pay Rs 2 more per litre for Sudha milk.

According to the new rates, Sudha Gold full cream milk has been increased from Rs 65 to Rs 67 per litre. Similarly, Sudha Shakti milk will now cost Rs 59 per litre instead of Rs 57 per litre.

Amul, Mother Dairy hike price

On May 12, both Amul and Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in a similar move. Mother Dairy said the hike was driven by a nearly 6 per cent increase in milk procurement costs over the past year. The company added that around 75–80 per cent of its revenue from milk sales goes towards procurement and payments to farmers.

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