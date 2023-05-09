Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out in Pune's Viman Nagar, 4 fire engines rushed

A major fire broke out in Viman Nagar area in Pune at 12.30 PM today, causing traffic disturbance and disarray nearby.

The fire broke out in the parking area of the Marvel Edge Building. It immediately spread into different parts of the building.

Several of the building's businesses' employees were quickly evacuated. The reason for the fire is unknown. Four fire tenders from Pune Fire Unit hurried to the spot promptly to extinguish the fire.

Firefighting personnel were quickly dispatched to the location to combat the inferno, but the cause of the conflagration is still unclear. As per officials from the fire department, four fire engines were deployed to the Marvel Edge commercial complex to douse the flames.

Today, around 12:30 p.m., a significant fire broke out in the bustling Viman Nagar area, causing the streets to be in disarray and people to panic.

The Marvel Edge Building's parking lot is thought to have been the starting point of the fire, which then spread to other parts of the building.

Witnesses claim that the strong odor of burning rubber preceded the fire. The building, which housed four to five businesses, saw an immediate evacuation of all employees. Numerous businesses were forced to close for the day as a result of the fire's significant disruption to office operations.

Also Read | Odisha: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Naveen Patnaik to push 'opposition unity'

Also Read | Maker of 'The Kerala Story' should be hanged in public: NCP leader