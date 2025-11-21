Maharashtra govt issues detailed protocols for officials to respect and assist MPs and MLAs Departments must invite elected representatives to official events, provide public information for free, and undergo mandatory training on protocol. Non-compliance will lead to disciplinary action. The move follows frequent complaints from MPs and MLAs about delays and disrespect from officials.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has issued a new set of guidelines for all state government officials and employees, establishing clear protocols for interacting with Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Officials are now required to maintain respectful and courteous behaviour during meetings and communications with elected representatives.

Under the new directive, officials must stand and greet MPs and MLAs when they visit offices. The government has described this as the "minimum standard of conduct and decorum" expected from state employees.

Phone etiquette and Communication

The guidelines also specify that officials must use polite and professional language during telephone conversations with MPs and MLAs. Any form of rudeness or disrespectful behaviour is strictly prohibited.

Monitoring correspondence and response timelines

Departments are directed to maintain a separate register—either digital or physical—for all correspondence received from MPs and MLAs. Responses must be sent within two months. If officials are unable to reply within this timeframe, the department head must provide the representative with a written explanation for the delay.

Scheduled meeting times

Officials are instructed to allocate two hours on the first and third Thursdays of every month exclusively for meetings with MPs and MLAs. However, representatives may also meet officials outside these hours for urgent or important matters.

Participation in government programs

The GR mandates that elected representatives of the relevant area must be invited to government and semi-government events such as inaugurations or foundation ceremonies. Their names, designations, and protocol-based seating arrangements must be respected.

Providing information to representatives

Departments must provide MPs and MLAs with public information free of charge, wherever the Right to Information (RTI) Act applies. They are also instructed to update official websites regularly to make public information accessible.

Mandatory training for officials

All government training institutions, for both new and serving officials, are now required to provide modules on communication, decorum, and protocol for interacting with elected representatives.

Action against non-compliance

The Maharashtra government has warned that officials who fail to follow these protocols will face disciplinary action under the Maharashtra Civil Service Rules. Negligence or delays will be classified as “laxity in service,” leading to possible punitive measures.

Reason for directive

This move comes after repeated complaints from MPs and MLAs about delayed meetings or disrespectful treatment by officials. The government says the new guidelines aim to improve coordination, administrative efficiency, and accountability in public service.