Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Congress in a fix after Uddhav Thackeray announces candidate from Bandra East

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, tensions between the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) in the opposition coalition Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) are rising. The two parties clashed over the Bandra (East) constituency even though the seat-sharing agreement is still in place.

Shiv Sena announces a candidate for Bandra (East)

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has announced Varun Sardesai as its candidate for the Bandra (East) seat. Aditya Thackeray’s cousin Sardesai has been actively involved in the Yuva Sena for the last 14 years and is considered close to the Thackeray family. The announcement has disappointed Congress leaders.

Congress leaders express dissatisfaction

The Congress has been in turmoil among its members after the announcement of the Shiv Sena candidate. Congress’ Zeeshan Siddiqui won the constituency in the 2019 Assembly elections and currently serves as a sitting MLA. Many Congress leaders are keen to contest from Bandra (East) but are now caught in a political tussle.

Shiv Sena’s justification and the Muslim Demographic

The Shiv Sena argued that the UBT alliance gave the Chinchwad seat to the Congress, thus qualifying its candidates for Bandra (East). The constituency is known for its large Muslim population and is therefore a key seat for both groups. The Shiv Sena's unilateral decision has created discontent in the Congress, with several party leaders seeking to contest from this key seat.

