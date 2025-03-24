Kunal Kamra didn't do anything wrong: Uddhav Thackeray on comedian's 'traitor' jibe at Eknath Shinde Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde controversy: Comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked fresh controversy after allegedly calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor' during a stand-up show.

Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde controversy: Amid a row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the comedian had done nothing wrong and was simply expressing his opinion.

During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a 'gaddar' (traitor) and went on to sing a parody on him.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say on Kunal Kamra controversy?

Commenting on Kunal Kamra row and vandalism by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers, Thackeray said, "I don't think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' is not an attack on anyone. Hear the full song (from Kunal Kamra's show) and make others hear it too. Shiv Sena has nothing to do with this attack, this has been done by 'gaddar sena'. Those who have 'gaddari' in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik."

What was Kunal Kamra's joke on Eknath Shinde?

Kunal Kamra took a dig at Maharashtra's political landscape and the upcoming elections, referencing the splintering of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). During his act, he remarked that 'one guy' had started this trend, using the term 'gaddar' (traitor) to describe the individual in question.

Kamra said, "Jo inhone Maharashtra ke election me kia hai... bolna padega... pehle Shiv Sena BJP se bahar aa gayi, fir Shiv Sena Shiv Sena se bahar aa gayi... NCP NCP se bahar aa gayi... ek voter ko 9 button dediye... sab confuse ho gaye…."

"Chalu ek jan ne kia tha... wo Mumbai me bohot badhiya ek district hai Thane waha se aate hain…," the comedian added before starting to sing a song which was the modified version of a Hindi song "Bholi si surat" from the film "Dil To Pagal Hai".

"Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye... Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye...ek jhalak dikhlaye kabhi Guwahati me chup jaaye...meri nazar se tum dekho gaddar nazar wo aaye... mantri nahi wo dalbadlu hai aur kaha kya jaaye... jiss thali me khaye usme hi chhed kar jaaye... mantralay se zyada Fadnavis ki godi me mil jaye... teer kaman mila hai isko baap mera yeh chahe...," Kunal Kamra sang, without taking names.

"Ye politics hai inki, parivarvad khatam karna tha, kisi ka baap chura lia," he added.

Shiv Sena workers vandalise venue

Following Kunal Kamra's controversial stand-up video targeting the Maharashtra Deputy CM, a group of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers stormed Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar, the venue where the show was filmed. The agitated members vandalised the property, damaging chairs, tables, and lighting equipment.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing Shiv Sainiks ransacking the studio in protest against Kamra's remarks, which they claim were abusive towards Shinde.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made the comments.

