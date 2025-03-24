What is Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde controversy and why did Mumbai's Habitat Studio shut down? | Explained Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde controversy: Shiv Sena workers vandalised a hotel in Mumbai's Khar area where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's show was filmed.

Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde controversy: Comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked fresh controversy after allegedly calling Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor' during a stand-up show. The remark, delivered humorously through a spoof of a Hindi song from 'Dil To Pagal Hai', gained quick attention after being uploaded on YouTube and Instagram. The Mumbai Police have also registered an FIR against the stand-up comedian for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde during a show.

The video angered Shinde's supporters, who on Sunday vandalised the Mumbai venue where the performance was recorded and issued threats, warning Kamra against moving about freely.

What was Kunal Kamra's joke on Eknath Shinde? | VIDEO

Kunal Kamra took a dig at Maharashtra's political landscape and the upcoming elections, referencing the splintering of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). During his act, he remarked that 'one guy' had started this trend, using the term 'gaddar' (traitor) to describe the individual in question.

Kamra said, "Jo inhone Maharashtra ke election me kia hai... bolna padega... pehle Shiv Sena BJP se bahar aa gayi, fir Shiv Sena Shiv Sena se bahar aa gayi... NCP NCP se bahar aa gayi... ek voter ko 9 button dediye... sab confuse ho gaye…."

"Chalu ek jan ne kia tha... wo Mumbai me bohot badhiya ek district hai Thane waha se aate hain…," the comedian added before starting to sing a song which was the modified version of a Hindi song "Bholi si surat" from the film "Dil To Pagal Hai".

"Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye... Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye...ek jhalak dikhlaye kabhi Guwahati me chup jaaye...meri nazar se tum dekho gaddar nazar wo aaye... mantri nahi wo dalbadlu hai aur kaha kya jaaye... jiss thali me khaye usme hi chhed kar jaaye... mantralay se zyada Fadnavis ki godi me mil jaye... teer kaman mila hai isko baap mera yeh chahe...," Kunal Kamra sang, without taking names.

"Ye politics hai inki, parivarvad khatam karna tha, kisi ka baap chura lia," he added.

Why did Mumbai's Habitat Studio shut down?

Following Kunal Kamra's controversial stand-up video targeting the Maharashtra Deputy CM, a group of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers stormed Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar, the venue where the show was filmed. The agitated members vandalised the property, damaging chairs, tables, and lighting equipment.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing Shiv Sainiks ransacking the studio in protest against Kamra's remarks, which they claim were abusive towards Shinde.

Amid controversy, Mumbai's Habitat Studio, where Kamra performed, announced that it would be temporarily shutting down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the premises. "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time, almost like we are a proxy for the performer," the post read.

"We are shutting down until we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audiences, and stakeholders to discuss and share their views freely and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers' rights," it added.

