'Ramalinga Reddy's resignation issue resolved': Why it was crucial for DKS to quell this rebellion

Bengaluru:

Day after Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy's resignation over portfolio allocation triggered a controversy, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that the issue has been resolved following discussions with disgruntled Congress leader.

According to news agency PTI, Shivakumar held nearly two-and-a-half hours of discussion with Reddy at private hotel in Jayanagar on late Friday night. Several senior Congress leaders and Reddy's associates were present in it.

"This is a family matter. We will all sit together and talk. Everything has been resolved," the chief minister after the meeting concluded around 1.30 am. "He has expressed his grievance; it was a case of miscommunication. Something has happened, and we will sort it out. Don't worry, we will run everything first-class. We have given opportunities to all senior leaders, and we will set everything right."

"Ramalinga Reddy and I have been friends since 1980. At present, I am working as the chief minister; earlier, I was a minister, and he is a minister. We are all friends," Shivakumar added.

Why it was crucial for DKS to quell this rebellion

Reddy resigned from his position on Friday, as he was upset over portfolio allocation. Reddy claimed he was guaranteed the Bengaluru Urban Development (GBA) department by Shivakumar, but was made the Water Resources minister. The GBA department was given to Krishna Byre Gowda.

In an early morning press conference, Reddy, considered a loyalist of Siddaramaiah, said he will continue to be in the party and remain an MLA. The resignation was sent to Shivakumar through one of his colleagues, but it was not accepted by the chief minister.

"How long can I tolerate this humiliation, and what other options did I have?" Reddy said on Friday. "Twice they called me and promised to give me that (Bengaluru Development) portfolio, but in the end it went to someone else. That is why I feel hurt. Therefore, today I am resigning."

Shivakumar's attempt to reach out to Reddy is a likely attempt to end a rebel before it starts. Reddy's resignation only showed that Siddaramaiah still had a hold in Karnataka and had it been accepted, it could have paved way for other dissenters to become more vocal about their demands.