Shiv Sena warns Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde joke, party workers vandalise Mumbai hotel where show was shot Kunal Kamra's jokes on Eknath Shinde: Kunal Kamra taunted Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience.

Kunal Kamra's jokes on Eknath Shinde: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in hot water once again after cracking a joke targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde over his political defection. The jibe, delivered during a recent performance, triggered a strong backlash from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), with party leaders issuing threats of "dire consequences" and filing a police complaint against Kamra.

During the show, Kamra referred to Shinde as a 'gaddar' (traitor) and mocked him by tweaking a popular song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, drawing sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

'You will have to leave country'

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske described Kamra as a "contract comedian" and warned that he should not have stepped on a snake's tail (in an apparent reference to Eknath Shinde). "Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences," he added.

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the Thane MP said.

Mhaske alleged that the stand-up comedian had taken money from Uddhav Thackeray to target Eknath Shinde. "His (Uddhav) party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realise the consequences of criticising Shinde," he added.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patek also warned Kamra that he would show him "his level", urging him to apologise over this issue. "I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Patel added.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena MP also condemned Sena UBT's Raut's move of sharing the video online on X. Raut took to X and said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."

Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel where show was shot

Following Kunal Kamra's controversial stand-up video targeting the Maharashtra Deputy CM, a group of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers stormed Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar, the venue where the show was filmed. The agitated members vandalised the property, damaging chairs, tables, and lighting equipment.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing Shiv Sainiks ransacking the studio in protest against Kamra's remarks, which they claim were abusive towards Shinde. The situation has escalated tensions, drawing attention to the growing clash between political sensitivities and comedic expression.

Shiv Sena files police complaint

After the video went viral, Shinde faction leader Rahul Kanal lodged a formal complaint against Kamra at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The complaint alleges that Kamra made derogatory remarks against Eknath Shinde during a recent live show held at The Uni Continental Club in Khar West.

According to the complaint, Kamra performed a song targeting Shinde during the event, which the Shinde Sena has termed offensive. After reports of the performance reached party supporters, some Shiv Sena workers reportedly went to the venue, questioned the club management, and vandalised property.

The Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena has demanded that a case be registered against Kamra and that he be arrested for his remarks.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: Nagpur: Six days after violence, curfew completely lifted from all areas; over 100 arrested