Mumbai's Habitat Studio where Kunal Kamra performed temporarily shuts down: 'Shutting down till...' Kunal Kamra Eknath Shinde controversy: Last night, Shiv Sena workers vandalised the Habitat Studio in Mumbai after the a clip from Kunal Karma's show mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went viral on social media.

Kunal Kamra Eknath Shinde controversy: Habitat Studio on Monday announced that it would be temporarily shutting down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised the venue the premises last night in response to comedian Kunal Kamra's jokes targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up show in Mumbai.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram handle, The Habitat said it has decided to shut down "till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy".

What did Habitat Studio say? 'We are shutting down until...'

"We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us. Artists are solely responsible for their views and creative choices. We have never been involved in the content performed by any Artist, but the recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time, almost like we are a proxy for the performer," the post read.

"We are shutting down until we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audiences, and stakeholders to discuss and share their views freely and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers' rights," it added.

Notably, the Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show had been filmed.

FIR against Kamra: What did Kunal Kamra say?

Famous for his outspoken comedy and strong political opinions, Kunal Kamra took aim at Eknath Shinde during a performance by parodying the popular 1997 song 'Bholi Si Surat' from 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. In his act, Kamra referred to Shinde as a 'gaddar' (traitor), referencing Shinde's 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, which led to the fall of the Thackeray-led government and a split in the Shiv Sena.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the stand-up comedian for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde during a show. The police also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area.

It is pertinent to mention that a large number of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises after a video went viral showing Kamra allegedly using defamatory words against Shinde.

Also Read: Shiv Sena warns Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde joke, party workers vandalise Mumbai hotel where show was shot

Also Read: Kunal Kamra sparks row with remarks against Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena files police complaint