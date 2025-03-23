Kunal Kamra sparks row with remarks against Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena files police complaint Comedian Kunal Kamra has yet again stirred a controversy by making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a recent YouTube video and live show performance in Mumbai.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has triggered a political slugfest after uploading a video on his official YouTube channel commenting on Maharashtra politics, in which he referred to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor". The video has drawn sharp criticism and anger from members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Following the video, Shinde faction leader Rahul Kanal lodged a formal complaint against Kamra at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The complaint alleges that Kamra made derogatory remarks against Eknath Shinde during a recent live show held at The Uni Continental Club in Khar West.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Rahul Kanal lodged a formal complaint against Kamra at Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

According to the complaint, Kamra performed a song targeting Shinde during the event, which the Shinde Sena has termed offensive. After reports of the performance reached party supporters, some Shiv Sena workers reportedly went to the venue, questioned the club management, and vandalised property.

The Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena has demanded that a case be registered against Kamra and that he be arrested for his remarks. The controversy comes on the heels of a recent row involving cricketer Suresh Raina, further heating up the political atmosphere in the state.

Police are yet to confirm whether an FIR has been officially registered against the comedian.