Maharashtra: Three injured, vehicles crushed as hoarding collapses in Thane | VIDEO

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district, a large hoarding collapsed onto a car and an auto, injuring three people. The incident occurred at Sahajanand Chowk in Kalyan around 9 AM today as the city was under the grip of heavy rainfall. "A lightning strike was followed by the sudden collapse of the hoarding. The structure fell on the shed of a shop where people were taking shelter from the rain, causing it to crash onto those standing below," the video of the incident depicts.

Meanwhile, despite the severity of the accident, no fatalities were reported. Speaking about the details of the incident, Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal said the hoard came crashing down on three vehicles parked below it. "A team has been sent to the spot, and rescue operations are underway," Shejal said while ruling out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.



Significantly, the incident comes a months after an hoarding collapse tragedy in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai killed 17 persons. According to civic officials, the hoarding was illegal which got uprooted and fell on a petrol pump at the Cheddanagar Junction in Ghatkopar amid gusty wind and rain in May.





