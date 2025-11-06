Fadnavis orders probe into 'illegal' Pune land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son; know about the case Parth Pawar, director of Amedia Holdings LLP, is accused of purchasing 16.19 hectares (around 40 acres) of land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore, while its estimated market value is reportedly around Rs 1,800 crore. Allegations also suggest that the Rs 21 crore stamp duty was recorded at just Rs 500.

Pune:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into a controversial land deal involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son. The Revenue department and Economic Offences Wing are examining the entire transaction for potential irregularities in the Pune Koregaon Park area, following allegations against Parth Pawar.

About the case

Parth Pawar, director of Amedia Holdings LLP, is accused of purchasing 16.19 hectares (around 40 acres) of land in Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore, while its estimated market value is reportedly around Rs 1,800 crore. Allegations also suggest that the Rs 21 crore stamp duty was recorded at just Rs 500. Following these claims, the government suspended two officials—Tehsildar Suryakant Yevale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru—linked to the deal.

Opposition attacks Fadnavis, Pawar

The opposition has intensified its attacks on Ajit Pawar, seeking his resignation over the controversial deal involving his son.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said no action will take place and a clean chit will eventually be given to Pawar’s son after the probe.

"I usually do not speak about anyone’s children… earlier it was the Shinde faction, now it is Ajit Pawar’s son. Investigations will take place and eventually a clean chit may come," he said.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded action against Parth Pawar and the company’s directors. He also sought Ajit Pawar’s resignation.

"Why are only junior officials being suspended? Ajit Pawar should resign immediately," he said.

Sawant also criticised the state government, noting a perceived double standard in handling corruption cases, referencing past statements by Fadnavis.

"The same Fadnavis who used to say that Ajit Pawar should be in jail for the Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam is now taking the oath twice alongside him. How can one expect a fair investigation from such a Chief Minister?" he said.

Will personally review this matter, says Pawar

Ajit Pawar stated that he has no connection with the deal and has not directed any official to favor relatives or party workers. He emphasised adherence to the law and promised to review all aspects of the matter personally.

"All rules must be followed, and no one should be allowed to break them, regardless of their relation to me," he said.

Meanwhile, the revenue department and EOW are reviewing documents, land transfer procedures and stamp duty records.