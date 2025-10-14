Diwali gift for Mumbai residents; government abolishes area boundary norm for document registration Under the new reform, residents, businessmen and company owners across Mumbai city and its suburbs can now register documents at any of the six designated stamp offices in the city, regardless of the location of their residence or business establishment.

Mumbai:

In a significant move aimed at simplifying and speeding up the document registration process in Mumbai, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced the abolition of the area boundary condition for stamp office registrations.

The Fadnavis government has officially launched this reform by issuing a government gazette notification.

Govt allows document registration at any of the six designated stamp offices

Under the new reform, residents, businessmen and company owners across Mumbai city and its suburbs can now register documents at any of the six designated stamp offices in the city, regardless of the location of their residence or business establishment. This means the previous requirement to register documents only at the stamp office in the area where the property or business is situated has been removed.

The six stamp offices where documents can now be registered include Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai city, and two offices of the Stamp Collector (Implementation One and Two) near the Old Custom House at the main stamp office. This expansion covers registrations of property agreements, rent agreements, inheritance rights and other crucial documents.

Move to reduce time and simplify process

This reform is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort for Mumbai’s residents and business community, streamlining the process and accelerating decision-making and office procedures.