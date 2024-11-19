Cash for vote: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Vinod Tawde's video, asks 'from whose SAFE did money come'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Snapshot from the video of the incident and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra elections: Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after videos emerged in which Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Vinod Tawde was distributing cash in Thane, Maharashtra. The development comes just a day before crucial polling in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Modiji, from whose SAFE did these 5 crores come? Who looted the public's money and sent you in the tempo?," Gandhi posted on X.

Earlier, in the day BVA workers alleged that BJP leader Tawde had distributed money to voters in Thane. They created a ruckus at a hotel in the presence of Tawde. BVA workers raised slogans and accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore in cash. The police personnel were called in as the uproar intensified in the hotel.

The hotel is located in the Nalasopara Assembly constituency of Palghar. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur and his workers accused the BJP of distributing money.

What Vinod Tawde has to say

Tawde, rejecting the allegations said, "A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made. I went there to tell them about it."

He added BVA leaders Appa Thakur and Kshitij thought that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and police inquire into the matter, let them get CCTV footage, the BJP leader asserted.

"I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, the entire party knows me. Still, I believe that the Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation."

BJP attacks MVA

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Opposition Maha Vias Aghadi, saying, "In Maharashtra, a baseless allegation has been made as a last attempt by the MVA. Vinod Tawde is our National Secretary and is looking after several functions of the party. The candidate of the (Nalasopara) constituency asked him to attend the meeting. He was passing from nearby, so he agreed. Such meetings are done to instruct the party workers regarding the polling process. We insist that the CCTV of the hotel and the nearby areas be checked. Rs 5 crores cannot be brought in a pocket. It would be visible if someone were carrying it. They should show proof and not make baseless allegations."

