Cash-for-votes? BVA workers gherao BJP’s Vinod Tawde, accuse him of distributing cash ahead of elections

A day before Maharashtra goes to polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's general secretary Vinod Tawde has been accused of distributing cash to voters. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) has alleged that BJP leader Tawde has distributed money to voters in Thane. However, the BJP leader has rejected these allegations. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) workers raised slogans and accused Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore in cash. Amidst the uproar, police officers also reached the hotel and tried to handle the situation. Interestingly, Rs 9 lakh was recovered from room number 406 of the hotel where Tawde was present.

Election Commission should conduct inquiry: Tawde

"...a meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made...I went there to tell them about it. The workers of the party (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij thought that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and Police inquire, let them get CCTV footage. I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, the entire party knows me...Still, I believe that Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation."

Uddhav Thackeray reacts

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray said, "I offered prayers at Tuljabhavani Temple and prayed that the reign of corrupt demons ends in Maharashtra. I have prayed that a government should come that will beautify the culture of Maharashtra. Even while coming here, my bag was checked but nothing was found. I have come to know from you people that money was found in Vinod Tawde's bag. Who will investigate the stone that was used in the attack on Anil Deshmukh yesterday?"