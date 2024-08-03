BJP not dynastic, worker pasting posters can become party chief: Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday (August 3) said that the BJP was not a dynastic party citing his example to assert that a worker who once stuck posters can become its national president. He asked party workers to focus on the booths and connect to the common citizens. His remarks came while addressing the one-day convention of the BJP in Nagpur.

"The BJP is not a dynastic party but a party of karyakartas (workers). A worker who used to put posters for campaigning became the party's national president and such a feat can happen for a common worker only in the BJP," a release quoted him as saying.

"Focus on the booth level and take all along, those who voted for us and also those who did not," said Gadkari, who has often spoken about his rise from the ranks, which included pasting party posters in the early days of his political career.

Devendra Fadnavis addresses event

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the welfare schemes for people launched by the state government was causing “stomach aches” to the Opposition.

The opposition started a fake narrative that the BJP wanted to the change the Constitution, he added. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government in the state will return to power after the assembly polls later in the year.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Gadkari's word of caution for BJP after LS poll setback: 'If we commit same mistakes as Congress…'