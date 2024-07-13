Gadkari's word of caution for BJP after LS poll setback: 'If we commit same mistakes as Congress…'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Describing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "party with a difference", Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday (July 12) cautioned it against repeating the mistakes committed by the Congress in the past which drove it out of power. He stressed that if the BJP continues to do what the grand old party used to, “there is no use of their exit and our entry”. His remarks came while addressing a Goa BJP executive meeting near Panaji, over a month after the saffron party suffered a major setback as it failed to achieve a majority mark on its own, falling way short of its set target of 370 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Various leaders including party's state unit president Sadanand Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the meeting.

Gadkari's word of caution for the BJP

In his speech, Gadkari recalled his mentor and Bharat Ratna LK Advani’s statement that the “BJP is a party with a difference”.

"Advaniji used to say that we are a party with a difference. We have to understand how different we are from other parties," Gadkari said.

The Nagpur Lok Sabha MP said that the BJP was elected by the people due to Congress’ mistakes and extended a word of caution for the BJP. "If we commit the same mistakes, then there is no use in their exit and our entry," asserted Gadkari. "That is why, in the days to come, party cadres should know that politics is an instrument of bringing social and economic reforms," he added.

Gadkari stressed that "We (BJP) have to create a corruption-free country and for that we should have a plan in place".

Gadkari on caste politics

Referring to politics in adjoining Maharashtra, Gadkari argued that in his home state there is a trend of playing politics on caste lines (jativadi rajkaran).

"I have decided not to follow this trend. I have told people that I will not indulge in caste-based politics (jaat-paat). Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko padegi kaske laath (the one who will speak about caste will get a strong kick)," he warned.

Gadkari said a person is known by values he possesses and not his caste.

(With PTI inputs)

