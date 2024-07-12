'Jo karega jaat ki baat...': Nitin Gadkari denounces practice of caste-based politics

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4GOA Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses an event in Goa

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday (July 12) addressed the issue of sharpened instances of caste-based politics picked up in Maharashtra. Speaking at the Goa BJP executive meeting near Panaji, the Union Road Transport Minister strongly denigrated the practice of 'jativadi rajkaran,' stressing that a person is known by the values they possess and not by the caste they are born into.

"No person is bigger by their caste but gets bigger due to the qualities they possess. Untouchability and casteism should end in this society," Gadkari told the gathering of BJP workers in Goa.

'I do not believe in jaat-paat'

Significantly, the senior BJP leader in his address also reiterated that he does not believe in or indulge in caste-based politics. He said he has been and will always work for the people, regardless of whether they voted for him or against him.

"There are 22 lakh voters in my constituency, double the population of Goa, and 40 per cent are Muslims and Dalits. It is a constituency of Congress victory, but I have been elected alone. I have told the people that I do not believe in casteism and have decided not to follow this trend," the Road Transport Minister said.

"But those who speak about caste, I have directly told them, jo karega jaat ki baat, usko padegi kaske laath (the one who will speak about caste will get a strong kick)," he added.

Speaking further, the senior BJP leader also added that, he will always work for people in line with party's culture, i.e., "we are a party with a difference."

"If you want to vote, then vote for me. If you don't vote for me, then don't. I will work for those who will not vote for me as well. The culture that our party has, there is no shortcut. Advani ji had said that the party is with a difference."

If we continue to do what Congress did, then there is no use of their exit and our entry

The Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur further mentioned that people have elected the BJP because of the Congress' mistakes and cautioned against his party committing the same errors.

"If we commit the same mistakes, then there is no use in their exit and our entry," asserted Gadkari.

"That is why, in the days to come, party cadres should know that politics is an instrument for bringing social and economic reforms," he added.





