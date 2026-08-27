'Auto drivers speaking Hindi will be beaten up in Maharashtra': MNS leader issues warning amid Marathi row

Mumbai:

Amid Marathi row in the state, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray on Thursday issued warning and said auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers against troubling passengers or insisting on speaking only in Hindi, saying those found behaving rudely could face retaliation. The reaction from the MNS leader's came after the Maharashtra government on Thursday gave auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers one year to learn functional Marathi.

Fadnavis says drivers' organisations sought more time for Marathi

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that representatives of drivers' organisations had sought more time, saying that people of different ages and educational backgrounds work in the sector.

In this regards, Thackeray said the MNS would take action if complaints were received about auto-rickshaw drivers speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely with passengers.

He stated that if it comes to the notice that an auto-rickshaw driver is speaking in Hindi or behaving rudely, then we will beat them. He said, “If you trouble people, you will get beaten up. Don't tell people that they have to speak UP's language or that they have to speak Hindi. We will speak in Marathi. You understand that much," he said.

Amit Thackeray targets Maharashtra govt over Marathi row

He also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the reported decision to grant a one-year extension to learn functional Marathi, alleging that political considerations related to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections were being prioritised over the Marathi language.

He also questioned Fadnavis' position and said, "What kind of desperation has come upon you that we should set aside our own language and our own state? Somewhere, as a Chief Minister, you should take a stand. I did not like it."

Devendra Fadnavis on taxi drivers learning Marathi

“Representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi driver unions from Mumbai met me today. While they acknowledge the need to know Marathi, they requested an additional year to learn the language. I have decided to grant this one-year extension,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde distributed certificates to autorickshaw and taxi drivers who have completed their Marathi language proficiency course and said the autorickshaw operators cooperated and learnt Marathi out of their love for the state's primary language.

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Good news for taxi drivers in Maharashtra: Govt grants one-year grace period to learn Marathi