Good news for taxi drivers in Maharashtra: Govt grants one-year grace period to learn Marathi

Mumbai:

A major decision was on Thursday taken by the Maharashtra government as the state granted non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers one-year grace period to learn conversational Marathi. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi driver associations had met him and requested an additional year for the drivers to learn the language. Acceding to their request, the government decided to grant this one-year grace period and no action will be taken against drivers for not knowing Marathi during this time.

Devendra Fadnavis on taxi drivers learning Marathi

“Representatives of auto-rickshaw and taxi driver unions from Mumbai met me today. While they acknowledge the need to know Marathi, they requested an additional year to learn the language. I have decided to grant this one-year extension,” he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday distributed certificates to autorickshaw and taxi drivers who have completed their Marathi language proficiency course.

Addressing a gathering of autorickshaw drivers in Borivali in north Mumbai, he said the autorickshaw operators cooperated and learnt Marathi out of their love for the state's primary language.

Marathi is a language that binds everyone: Eknath Shinde

However, he insisted Marathi is a language that binds everyone and added the 'janmanbhoomi' (birthplace) of migrant autorickshaw drivers may not be Maharashtra, but the state is their 'karmabhoomi' (place of work).

Shinde further added that autorickshaw and taxi drivers just need the working knowledge of Marathi to carry out day to day conversations. He added that the spoken Marathi is easier than the written one and business will flourish if autorickshaw and taxi drivers speak in Marathi.

Shinde added that when he was the Maharashtra CM (June 2022-December 2024), the Centre accorded classical language status to Marathi. On a few autorickshaw drivers refusing to learn Marathi, Shinde said there are fringe elements in every community.

Cab drivers move Bombay High Court against Marathi language

Earlier this week, cab drivers in Mumbai filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against the Maharashtra government's decision to make working knowledge of Marathi language mandatory for auto rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers, saying it violated the fundamental rights of citizens.



The public interest litigation (PIL) was filed through advocate Vivek Shukla who said the government notification of August 12 posed a threat to the livelihoods of lakhs of "poor and migrant" drivers, and sought a stay over its implementation.



The other petitioners such as Mohammed Kasim Ahmad, Mohammed Tauseef Shaikh, Siyad Ahamad and Sadik Nasir Ali Khan - claim that the rule violates their fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom to carry on trade and profession) and 21 (right to life) of the Constitution and is ultra vires the Motor Vehicles Act, which does not prescribe any language requirement for driving licences.

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