AIMIM suffers setback as party's another BMC Corporator disqualified over invalid OBC caste certificate

Mumbai:

In a major setback for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has terminated the membership of Roshan Shaikh, the elected corporator from Ward 138 in Govandi, after her Other Backward Class (OBC) caste certificate was declared invalid by the Caste Scrutiny Committee. The action has been taken in accordance with the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, following the cancellation of the caste certificate that formed the basis of her election from an OBC-reserved ward.

OBC caste certificate declared invalid

According to an official notification issued by the BMC, the District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee in Parbhani declared Roshan Shaikh's OBC caste certificate invalid on April 27, 2026. The certificate had originally been issued in November 2025. Following the scrutiny committee's decision, the BMC initiated the process to terminate her membership as a corporator.

Membership automatically ceased under law

Shaikh had won the 2026 BMC elections from an OBC-reserved seat in Govandi's Ward 138. However, after the caste certificate was invalidated, the civic body declared that her membership stood automatically terminated under Section 16(1C)(a) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. The BMC notification further clarified that her disqualification is deemed to have come into effect from April 27, 2026, the date on which the Caste Scrutiny Committee delivered its verdict.

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Another AIMIM corporator was disqualified on similar grounds

Earlier in June, another AIMIM corporator Shamir Ramzan Patel had lost his seat in the BMC after a scrutiny committee invalidated his OBC caste certificate. He was elected from Ward No. 137 in Govandi on a seat reserved for the Other Backward Classes. Speaking at the BMC's general body meeting on June 22, Mayor Ritu Tawde had said that the District Caste Scrutiny Committee declared Patel's caste certificate invalid, and he is no longer a corporator. Patel's disqualification came days after Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Deepak Sawant lost his seat on similar grounds.

What the law says

Under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, an elected representative occupying a reserved seat must possess a valid caste certificate and a caste validity certificate, wherever applicable. If the caste certificate is subsequently declared invalid by the competent authority, the elected representative's membership automatically ceases under the relevant legal provisions.

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