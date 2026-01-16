AIMIM emerges as key player in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation: Check party's performance across state Polling for elections to 29 civic bodies across the state was held on Thursday. Counting of votes for the elections is currently underway.

Mumbai:

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has put up a notable performance in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, winning or leading in 75 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations in the state.

According to the latest trends and results, the party registered its strongest showing in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation, where it has won or is leading in 24 seats, reaffirming its position as a major political force in the city. Malegaon, another traditional stronghold of the party, saw AIMIM ahead in 20 seats, reflecting sustained voter support.

In Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation, AIMIM has secured a significant foothold with 14 seats, while in Dhule, the party is ahead in 8 seats. AIMIM has also made gains in Amravati, where it is leading or has won 6 seats. Smaller but symbolically important victories have come from Jalna, where AIMIM has secured 2 seats, and Parbhani, where it has won or is leading in 1 seat.

AIMIM performance in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation

AIMIM has won/leading on seats 75

Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation: 24

Amravati Municipal Corporation: 6

Parbhani Municipal Corporation: 1

Malegaon Municipal Corporation: 20

Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation: 14

Dhule Municipal Corporation: 8

Jalna Municipal Corporation: 2

Overall, AIMIM's performance, 75 seats out of a total 2,869, signals a steady expansion beyond its traditional bastions. The results highlight the party's ability to convert focused grassroots campaigning into electoral gains at the civic level, even as major parties dominate the broader political landscape in Maharashtra.