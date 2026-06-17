Will Madhya Pradesh implement UCC in July? CM Mohan Yadav signals move

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday indicated that the state government is preparing to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the upcoming monsoon session of the state Assembly, raising the possibility that the legislation could be passed as early as July.

The five-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held from July 20 to July 24, and the government is expected to table the UCC Bill during the session.

UCC likely to be passed in Monsoon Session

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said the government was preparing to bring forward several important issues, with the Uniform Civil Code is one of them. "Our government will bring forward several issues, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is one of them. With Mahakal's blessings, this could be passed in this upcoming session (monsoon session)," the Chief Minister said.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a common set of personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and succession for all citizens, irrespective of religion.

Congress raises objection

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress raised objection to the proposal of UCC to be introduced in the state assembly with Congress MLA Arif Masood questioning the government's claim that the proposed legislation would be truly "uniform" as tribal communities are already excluded.

"First of all, when tribal communities have been kept outside its purview, how can it still be called a Uniform Civil Code? Secondly, I believe everyone should oppose it because it will encourage live-in relationships," Masood said.

Uttarakhand first state to pass UCC Bill

Notably, Uttarakhand was the first state to pass a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in February 2024, followed by Gujarat, which cleared the legislation with a majority voice vote after a marathon debate lasting over seven hours in March 2026.

In May, Assam passed its UCC Bill, aiming to establish a single civil legal framework to govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion.

The Centre has consistently maintained that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code falls within the constitutional framework under Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy, while several BJP-ruled states have expressed interest in adopting similar legislation.

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