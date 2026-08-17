Rs 3 crore cash recovered from auto driver's house during raid in Madhya Pradesh, probe on

Sagar:

A large amount of cash was recovered from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar during a police raid on Sunday, leaving officials surprised. According to the information available, police recovered around Rs 3 crore in cash from the residence of an auto driver in the Gopalganj police station area.

The police had reportedly reached the house after receiving information about the presence of weapons there. However, no weapon was found during the search. Instead, officers discovered bags containing a large quantity of cash. The amount was so high that a currency-counting machine had to be brought to the spot.

Police had received information about a weapon

According to the report, Gopalganj police conducted the raid after receiving information about a young man allegedly displaying a gun in a photograph on social media. Acting on the information, police searched the house of Saurabh, son of Rajesh Ahirwar. During the search, officers did not find any weapon.

However, the discovery of a large amount of cash changed the direction of the investigation. Police officials were informed about the recovery, and teams began counting the notes at the spot.

Cash counting continued for around 5 hours

The large quantity of currency notes meant that counting could not be completed quickly. A note-counting machine was brought to the house, while officials from the revenue department were also called to the spot. According to the information provided, the counting continued for around five hours, after which the total cash was stated to be approximately Rs 3 crore.

Police are now examining documents related to the cash and trying to establish its source.

Family claims money belongs to Bhopal-based engineer relative

Following the recovery, police questioned the family members present at the house. According to the family's account, the cash allegedly belongs to a relative who is a government engineer posted in Bhopal. However, police have not established the ownership or source of the money yet.

Authorities are investigating why such a large amount of cash was kept at the house and whether the money was supported by valid documentation. Police are reportedly questioning Saurabh Ahirwar and Ankit Ahirwar in connection with the recovery.

The Income Tax Department has also been informed about the matter, while the revenue department team has been involved in the proceedings.

Police investigating source of Rs 3 crore

The recovery has now become the central focus of the investigation. Police are checking the documents and information provided by the family to determine where the cash came from and why it was kept at the residence. At present, the police have not established that the cash was linked to any illegal activity. The alleged connection with the Bhopal-based engineer is also being verified as part of the investigation.

The recovery has caused considerable surprise in the neighbourhood, particularly because the police had initially gone to the house looking for weapons based on information received through social media. The latest case comes after another recent incident reported from Bhopal, where a Class 10-pass man was allegedly found printing counterfeit currency at his home. Authorities had suspected that counterfeit notes worth around Rs 2.25 lakh could have been circulated in the market.

In the Sagar case, however, the investigation is currently focused on establishing the source, ownership and purpose of the Rs 3 crore cash recovered from the house.

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