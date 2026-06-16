Fresh rift in MP Congress? Viral videos of Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari and Harish Chaudhary spark buzz

Bhopal:

The rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination has not only dealt the Congress a political setback in Madhya Pradesh but has also intensified speculation over growing factionalism within the state unit. A series of viral videos from a recent party press conference has triggered fresh debate over the relationship between senior Congress leaders, particularly former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari, and state in-charge Harish Chaudhary.

The press conference, held after Natarajan's nomination was rejected, has become the centre of political discussion after several clips surfaced on social media, with many interpreting the interactions among senior leaders as signs of internal discord.

Viral videos spark speculation

In the first video, Digvijaya Singh is seen gesturing towards Harish Chaudhary, apparently asking him to call JP Dhanopia onto the stage. Chaudhary is seen signalling Singh to remain quiet, after which the veteran leader folds his hands in what many observers have interpreted as a gesture of displeasure.

One supporter of Digvijaya Singh posted on social media, calling this "an insult to the 'Raja' is an insult to us, expect nothing from us."

The second video shows Jitu Patwari offering the microphone to Digvijaya Singh to address the gathering. However, Singh declines to speak and waves his hand, refusing the invitation. The brief exchange has fuelled speculation about tensions within the party leadership.

Both incidents are being viewed in political circles as signs of a 'silent war.'

In the third clip, Patwari appears to gesture towards Singh, asking him to move from his seat. Singh gets up and shifts to a chair on the side. Moments later, Patwari is heard saying, "Please stay right here, Sir," but by then Singh has already changed his seat. Harish Chaudhary later occupied the chair next to Digvijaya Singh, followed by Meenakshi Natarajan.

Factionalism under spotlight

Such public displays of awkwardness and confrontation among the top leadership of the Madhya Pradesh Congress make it clear that factionalism, previously confined to closed-door meetings, has now spilled out into the open.

At a time when the party desperately needed unity following setbacks in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, this visible acrimony, circulating widely on social media, signals a potential major shake-up and the risk of internal infighting escalating into an explosive crisis within the state Congress in the coming days.

Also Read: BJP wins all three Rajya Sabha seats unopposed in MP after Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected

Also Read: Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh rejected in big jolt to Congress