Two dead, several injured as three houses collapse in MP's Morena, rescue ops underway

Image Source : ANI Rescue operation is underway.

A devastating explosion in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, occurred around midnight, resulting in the collapse of three houses and the tragic deaths of two individuals—a mother and her daughter. The blast, reportedly caused by a gas cylinder explosion, also left several others injured and trapped under the rubble.

Emergency teams are actively conducting rescue operations to locate any survivors, with authorities fearing that the death toll may rise as the debris is cleared.

Rescue operations are being carried out with the help of JCB machines to remove the rubble and search for victims. Preliminary investigations suggest the explosion may have been caused by illegally stored firecrackers in the house of Munshi Rathore, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

Ravi Soner, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in Morena, provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations following the explosion. He stated, "The rescue operation has been underway for the last 6-7 hours. So far, two bodies have been recovered, and there are likely two more individuals trapped under the debris. We are continuing the search and will do everything possible to complete the operation as soon as possible." Authorities are working tirelessly to locate any survivors, with hopes of preventing further casualties.

The injured were initially taken to Morena District Hospital and later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

This incident marks the second such explosion in the area in recent months, following a similar tragedy in October that claimed two lives.