Meet Shahdol's 'Google Boy'! 4-year-old's knowledge amazes everyone

Devesh, the 4-year-old kid who has been given the tag of Shahdol's 'Google Boy'

Shahdol: A 4-year-old boy Devesh Singh has been given the tag of Shahdol's 'Google Boy' for his immense knowledge about General Knowledge and world affairs.

Being so young, Devesh Singh's vast knowledge astonished everyone as he gives answers to big questions.

Shahdol's 'Google Boy' is almost 4 years old and his amazing talent started getting noticed when he turned two.

Devesh knows stuff about national and international data like country's population, Prime Minister's name, States' chief ministers names, among other information.

Although he's too young but people get amazed after knowing about his vast knowledge.

One of the Devesh's family members informed that even Shahdol's Commissioner was impressed with Devesh and appreaciated his talent. He said that Devesh's has a bright future.

The 'Google Boy' of Shahdol also met the district District Magistrate.

At the age of four, when most kids start their schooling, this young boy has knowledge about LKG and UKG classes.

A family member said that Devesh is not learning things by heart but whenever he goes through stuff, he never forgets the information.

Looking his amazing talent and vast knowledge, localities have started calling him Shahdol's 'Google Boy' and have become quite popular.

Report by Vishal Khandelwal

