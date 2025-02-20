MP: Three men killed, two seriously injured as car crashes into lorry in Bhind The car carrying the passengers who were travelling to a wedding rammed into the rear side of the lorry which was parked on the roadside, Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav.

In a tragic incident, three men were killed and two others were seriously injured when a car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary lorry in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place on National Highway-719 at around 5 am when the victims were on way to attend the marriage of the brother of one of the car occupants, they said.

The car rammed into the rear side of the lorry which was parked on the roadside, Bhind Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav told PTI.

Three persons, identified as Umesh Rathore, Mangal Rathore, 28, and Akash Rathore, 25, died on the spot, while two others were injured, he said. The car was completely mangled following the crash, the official said.

The victims were on way to attend the wedding of Akash's brother. The two injured persons, Dheeraj Rathore, 22, and Mahendra Rathore, 20, were rushed to Gwalior for better medical treatment, the official said.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

Family returning from Mahakumbh killed in car-truck collision in Maihar

A couple and their daughter were killed and two other family members injured when their speeding car collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at around 1.30 pm when the family was returning from Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to their home in Mumbai, Maihar Kotwali police station in-charge Animesh Dwivedi said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle collided with a truck parked on a roadside near Narora village on National Highway number 30, located around 20 km from the district headquarters, according to police.

Two other members of Upadhyay's family were injured and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Dwivedi said.