MP sets stage for UCC: Justice Ranjana Desai-led expert panel formed to draft roadmap within 60 days

Bhopal:

The government of Madhya Pradesh has taken a significant step toward implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by constituting a high-level expert committee to examine its feasibility and framework. The committee will be chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai and has been tasked with studying the legal, social and administrative aspects of introducing the UCC in the state.

The expert panel will explore the scope for implementation and submit its recommendations in the form of a draft bill within 60 days.

"In accordance with the instructions of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, a high-level committee has been constituted for the study and examination regarding the Uniform Civil Code in the state. This committee will conduct an in-depth study of various legal, social, and administrative aspects and present balanced and practical recommendations," CM Yadav's office posted on X.

Review of existing laws

According to an official order issued by the state’s Law and Legislative Affairs Department, the committee will review existing laws related to marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, and adoption. It will also analyse legal frameworks from other states, particularly the models adopted by Gujarat and Uttarakhand, to assess best practices.

Focus on social safeguards

In addition, the panel will examine the regulation of live-in relationships and propose measures to safeguard the rights of women and children. The committee will include experts from the fields of law, education, and public administration to ensure a comprehensive approach.

To make the process inclusive, the panel will hold consultations with religious organisations, legal experts, and the general public, inviting suggestions and feedback before finalising its recommendations.