The internal fault lines in BRICS: Can the bloc overcome diverging interests to emerge as one global power?

In a significant diplomatic victory for India, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted by the BRICS on Saturday, despite differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the conflict in the Middle East that began on February 28 following a joint strike by the United States (US) and Israel.

The declaration condemned last year's Pahalgam terror attack, and called for reforms at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the equal participation of the Global South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made the announcement, called for collective action to ensure that the New Delhi Declaration leads to 'tangible results'.

"Today's discussion makes it evident that the changing world cannot be steered by outdated institutions; reforms are essential in representation, responsiveness and rule-making," he said. "We also emphasised that the Global South must have equal participation in the development of future technologies and the rules governing them."

"The New Delhi Declaration adopted today provides a clear direction for our shared resolve. It is now our responsibility to translate these resolutions into tangible results," the Prime Minister added.

What is the BRICS?

The concept of the grouping was first presented by Goldman Sachs ‌Chief Economist Jim O'Neill in 2001 when he coined the acronym BRIC; however, it was only in 2006 when Brazil, Russia, India and China came together to form the bloc. The grouping's first summit was held in 2009 in Russia's Yekaterinburg.

In 2011, South Africa became a member, creating the BRICS. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE joined the bloc in January 2025, creating the BRICS+. In that same year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became its partner countries.

"It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance," the group said on its website.

The challenges for BRICS

While PM Modi has called for a collective action to ensure that the New Delhi Declaration leaders to 'tangible results', there are significant disagreements and challenges that the grouping still face. First, Russia, China and Iran want the BRICS to be a counterweight against the US-led West and focus on de-dollarisation.

However, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are long-time partners of the US. Further, they are regional rivals of Iran, and Tehran's strikes on Riyadh and Dubai have only widened the gap between them. Moreover, countries such as South Africa, Brazil and Ethiopia are looking or investment opportunities, and that's why are members of the BRICS.

Coming to China, Beijing is the largest economic power in the BRICS and there are been concerns that the grouping could highlights its priorities. For this, India and Brazil, and to an extent Russia are trying to ensure that BRICS does not become a China-centric platform.

India and China also have border issues, and are strategic competitors, which has been an issue; however, New Delhi has always used the platform to bridge the differences with Beijing.

What the West feels about BRICS?

There has been a concern among western nations that the BRICS could eventually lead to a shift in the global power, with US President Donald Trump describing it as "anti-American". In 2024, he also threatened a 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS if they act to undermine the US dollar, which represents 58 per cent of the world's foreign exchange reserves.

"We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy," he had said in a Truth Social post.

However, BRICS countries have maintained that the grouping is not against anyone, which was also reiterated by PM Modi during his address to the bloc on Saturday, while also said that the Global South must become a "rule shaper" to deal with various challenges.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of the decision-making process. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' -- one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort," PM Modi said.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit from September 12-13 and it is being attended by leaders of 11 member countries and 10 partner countries besides some international organisations.

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