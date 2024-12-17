MP recruitment exam: Candidate gets more than maximum marks in govt exam; job aspirants protest in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Representative Image

In a surprising turn of events, an aspirant for the govt job received 101.66 per cent marks out of 100 due to the adoption of the 'normalisation' process in the Madhya Pradesh government recruitment examination. The incident raised concern among the aspirants due to which they staged a protest in Indore.

The protesting aspirants alleged fraud in the recruitment examination and accordingly demanded a fair inquiry. This must be noted that normalisation is a process for ensuring students are neither advantaged nor disadvantaged by the difficulty of the papers they write when the exam is conducted in more than one shift, each with different question papers.

Protestors give memorandum addressing CM Mohan Yadav

On Monday, some agitating unemployed youth gathered in front of the district collector's office and handed over a memorandum addressed to CM Mohan Yadav to an officer, as per eyewitnesses. The memorandum highlighted the incident stating that in the joint recruitment examination 2023 (Van and Jail Recruitment Test 2023) of forest and Jail departments, a candidate scored 101.66 marks out of a total of 100 and topped the selection list.

Normalisation announced

This must be noted that the result of the concerned examination was declared on December 13 and was conducted by the Bhopal-headquartered Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board. It was after the result announcement, that the board clarified that "normalisation" was adopted in the recruitment examination according to rules, due to which candidates can get more than full marks (100) and less than zero.

A leader of the protesters, Gopal Prajapat, told the media, "This is the first time in the state's history that a candidate has scored more than the total marks due to the normalisation process adopted in the recruitment exam. We are protesting against the unfair process of normalisation."

(With inputs from agencies)