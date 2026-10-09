Several trains arriving at NDLS, Hazrat Nizamuddin stations cancelled ahead of CJP protest on October 10

New Delhi:

Railways has cancelled several mail and express trains arriving at the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations in the national capital from their originating stations in view of the CJP protest scheduled for October 10.

According to a railway advisory on Friday, trains scheduled to depart from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9 have been cancelled. Services arriving in Delhi between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10 will also be affected.

The decision has been taken amid the possibility of heavy traffic congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations due to the protest called against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The cancellations are likely to affect passengers travelling to the national capital over the two days. Travellers have been advised to check the latest status of their trains before leaving for the station to avoid inconvenience.

Passengers are also advised to monitor official railway announcements for updates on cancellations and other changes to train services.

List of trains cancelled

20801 – Magadh Express: Islampur to New Delhi (October 9) 12309 – Tejas Raj Express: Rajendra Nagar Terminal to New Delhi (October 9) 12393 – Sampoorna Kranti Express: Rajendra Nagar Terminal to New Delhi (October 9) 22361 – Amrit Bharat Express: Rajendra Nagar Terminal to New Delhi (October 9) 12033 – Shatabdi Express: Kanpur Central to New Delhi (October 10) 12417 – Prayagraj Express: Prayagraj Junction to New Delhi (October 9) 12275 – Humsafar Express: Prayagraj Junction to New Delhi (October 9) 12451 – Shram Shakti Express: Kanpur Central to New Delhi (October 9) 12447 – UP Sampark Kranti Express: Manikpur Junction to Hazrat Nizamuddin (October 9) 14211 – Intercity Express: Agra Cantt to New Delhi (October 10) 12559: Banaras to New Delhi (October 9) 12581: Banaras to New Delhi (October 9) 15303: Kasganj to New Delhi (October 10) 82501: Lucknow Junction to New Delhi (October 10) 22181: Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin (October 9) 12189: Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin (October 9) 12121: Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin (October 9) 15308: Sirsa to Tilak Bridge (October 10) 12964: Udaipur City to Hazrat Nizamuddin (October 9) 12963: Hazrat Nizamuddin to Udaipur City (October 10; cancelled due to non-availability of rake) 14727: Shri Ganganagar to Tilak Bridge (October 9) 14738: Tilak Bridge to Bhiwani Junction (October 10; cancelled due to non-availability of rake) 14737: Bhiwani Junction to Tilak Bridge (October 10) 14728: Tilak Bridge to Shri Ganganagar (October 10; cancelled due to non-availability of rake) 12056: Dehradun to New Delhi (October 10)

Delhi Police requests DMRC to shut 57 metro stations

Further into a bid to maintain law and order, Delhi Police has now written to DMRC, proposing closing entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations across the national capital and reducing train frequency at these stations in view of protests scheduled for Saturday, according to an official communication.

In a letter dated Thursday, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to take necessary measures at the identified stations. The request comes amid proposed protests at Jantar Mantar and other locations in New Delhi district, with police citing the possibility of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive areas.

The proposed restrictions are scheduled to come into effect at 9 pm on Friday and remain in place on October 10 until the situation returns to normal.

The 57 stations identified in the communication include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West, among others.

Delhi Police has asked the DMRC to issue the necessary directions to its concerned officers and staff to implement the proposed measures.

Commuters travelling through the affected stations have been advised to stay updated on official announcements and plan their journeys accordingly.

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