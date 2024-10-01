MP CM Mohan Yadav calls on Congress legislators to develop vision documents for their constituencies

Follow us on Image Source : MOHAN YADAV (X) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In a significant meeting at the Chief Minister's residence, CM Mohan Yadav urged Congress legislators to prepare a vision document outlining their development plans for their respective assembly constituencies. He emphasised that the government would extend full support in this endeavour.

Yadav met with Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar and around 35 Congress MLAs, where he expressed his expectation that a constructive opposition would contribute positively to the state’s development. He listened to their concerns and reiterated the government's commitment to addressing various issues.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed ongoing government initiatives, including a recent decision to survey crops affected by adverse weather conditions. He instructed district collectors to address any crop damage effectively. Additionally, he highlighted efforts to improve conditions for gaushalas (cow shelters) by increasing subsidies, particularly in urban areas like Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Gwalior. The Chief Minister aims to boost the cow-based economy and dairy production in Madhya Pradesh, positioning the state as a leader in milk production.

Yadav also announced the formation of a State Reorganization Commission to consider boundary adjustments for districts, divisions, and tehsils, and invited suggestions from legislators. He assured them of transparency regarding the government's developmental activities.

The Chief Minister called on all legislators, regardless of party affiliation, to collaborate on their vision documents. He encouraged them to define where they wanted to lead their constituencies in the next five years and promised equal assistance from the government. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we aim to double Madhya Pradesh's economic capacity," he stated.

Yadav expressed his hope that Madhya Pradesh would emerge as the number one state in terms of development in the country. He urged all elected representatives to focus on enhancing their constituencies, envisioning a transformed Madhya Pradesh that surpasses its previous achievements.

The meeting, which highlighted the cooperative spirit of governance, is part of ongoing efforts to foster development across the state, as legislators brought their development plans to the Chief Minister's office.