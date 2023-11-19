MP Assembly Elections: Congress, BJP candidates from Rehli accuse each other of plotting to kill one another

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress, BJP candidates from Rehli accuse each other of plotting to kill one another

In an interesting revelation, Congress and BJP candidates from the Rehli assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday accused each other of plotting to kill one another. The rival nominees targeted each other after the supporters of the Congress candidate, Jyoti Patel, allegedly had a tiff with some locals at Gunjora trisection on Saturday. A few vehicles of Patel were then damaged, she claimed. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media showing some people, including women, breaking window panes of some vehicles.

After the incident, Patel said BJP candidate from Rehli, Gopal Bhargava, an eight-time MLA from this seat, was behind the attack on her vehicles and it was an attempt to kill her. On the other hand, Bhargava claimed that the police found arms and ammunition in Patel’s vehicles and they had been brought to take his life. Bhargava said Patel’s allegations against him reflect her frustration, claiming that she would lose her deposit in the election. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Kumar said Patel has submitted an application levelling allegations against Bhargava.

Following the complaint, the police have registered a case against 70-80 people, he said, adding that they are probing into the claim of arms being carried in Patel’s vehicles. Further legal steps are being taken, he said. Meanwhile, MP Congress president Kamal Nath said that Bhargava will be responsible if their party candidate is attacked. He said the Congress will give a “suitable reply to such acts of BJP workers”.

Expressing apprehension that there would be attempts on his life by the Congress candidate and her supporters, Bhargava said it a matter of investigation as to why she had come with arms and ammunition. Bhargava, the senior most legislator of the outgoing assembly, said Patel is creating "drama" out of frustration with her imminent defeat and wants bypoll "in case of his killing". Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also said that he would reach Rehli assembly constituency in support of his party candidate.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly were held on Friday in what was mostly a straight contest between the BJP and Congress. The polls recorded a voter turnout of 77.15 percent, which is 1.52 percent higher than in 2018, as per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India. Votes will be counted on December 3.

