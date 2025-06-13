Madhya Pradesh: Three dead as wall collapses in Gwalior amid heavy rains Gwalior wall collapse: Several individuals had taken shelter under the shed to escape the downpour when the wall suddenly gave way, burying them beneath the debris. Emergency response teams promptly arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations.

Gwalior:

Three people lost their lives and three others sustained injuries after a house wall collapsed onto a tin shed in Gwalior's Transport Nagar area on Friday (June 13), amidst intense rainfall and strong winds. The tragic incident occurred around 4:30 pm, according to Sub-Inspector Ramchandra Sharma from the Bahodapur Police Station.

Several individuals had taken shelter under the shed to escape the downpour when the wall suddenly gave way, burying them beneath the debris. Emergency response teams promptly arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations.

While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as Javed Khan (32), Israel Ahmed (40), and Mafrat Khan (35). The three injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment.

More details are awaited in this regard.