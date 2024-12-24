Madhya Pradesh: Class 10 student dies by suicide after being caught with mobile phone during pre-board exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Student suicide: A class 10 student allegedly died by suicide after being caught using a mobile phone during a pre-board examination in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, said police on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday night in Utawad village, around 10 km from the district headquarters.

Naugaon police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said that during questioning, the family revealed that the deceased was caught using a mobile phone during an examination at a private school on Monday.

School management took action against student

According to the student's family, the school management took action against him after he was caught with a phone during an exam, which may have driven him to take the extreme step, he said. Later that night, the family brought him to a hospital, where he was declared dead, police reported.

Prima facie, it was found the student died due to hanging, following which a case was registered, Sharma said.

School on student suicide

Dhar Public School principal Rakesh Yadav said that the student was caught using a mobile phone during the pre-board mathematics exam. The teacher in charge confiscated the phone and provided him with a new answer sheet to continue the exam, he said.

Yadav said that after finishing the exam, the student informed the school office that he would bring his elder brother the next day to retrieve the phone. However, around 9 pm on Monday, the school learned about the student's tragic decision, he added.

Gaurav Raghuvanshi, a relative of the deceased, said the school had informed the boy's family that he was caught with a mobile phone, which was deposited.

The student returned from the school and did not talk to anyone. He went to a room in the house where he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, the relative added.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav vows zero tolerance on corruption following Lokayukta raids

Also Read: From Constable to crorepati! Lokayukta raid on ex-RTO official in Bhopal recovers assets worth Rs 7.98 crore