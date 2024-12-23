Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav vows zero tolerance on corruption following Lokayukta raids

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

In the wake of significant actions by the Income Tax Department and the Lokayukta against a retired official from the Transport Department, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reaffirmed his government's commitment to zero tolerance for corruption. The raids have exposed a shocking case of illicit wealth accumulated by retired official Saurabh Sharma, who is alleged to have amassed hundreds of crores in just seven years.

The Lokayukta’s recent raid at Saurabh Sharma’s residence led to the discovery of assets worth over ₹8 crore, while an Income Tax Department search revealed 54 kilograms of gold and 235 kilograms of silver from a vehicle linked to Sharma's associate, Chetan Singh Gaur. This sensational revelation has garnered national attention, with the opposition alleging a ₹20,000 crore scam. Reports also suggest that a diary found at Sharma's residence documented how he facilitated multi-crore deals through influential officials in the Transport Department.

Reacting to the shocking revelations, Chief Minister Yadav took to the media to emphasize his administration's firm stance on corruption. "Our government has made several bold decisions since taking office, one of which was to put a stop to the toll collection system, which was marred by complaints of extortion. We have shut down toll barriers across the state to curb any illegal financial activities," Yadav stated.

He further assured that the government would continue to take strict action against corruption at all levels. "We will not tolerate any form of corruption. No matter how high up the corruption goes, our government will continue to take action. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will work together for good governance and ensure development in the state and across the country," he added.

In line with his commitment to tackling corruption, CM Yadav had already taken a significant step earlier this year. On July 1, the Madhya Pradesh government shut down all interstate transport check posts (RTO checkpoints) to eliminate the extortion practices that were reportedly rampant at these locations.

The controversy surrounding Sharma’s wealth and the alleged corruption within the Transport Department has raised serious concerns, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country. The ongoing investigations are likely to uncover more details about the extent of the illegal practices within the department.

As the state continues to deal with the fallout from these revelations, CM Yadav’s commitment to eradicating corruption remains at the forefront of his administration’s agenda. The Chief Minister has pledged to ensure that all those involved in corrupt activities are held accountable, signaling a stronger stance against malpractices in the state.