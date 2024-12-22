From Constable to crorepati! Lokayukta raid on ex-RTO official in Bhopal recovers assets worth Rs 7.98 crore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI IMAGE Lokayukta raids Saurabh Sharma's house

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's raid on former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma in Bhopal recovered assets worth Rs 7.98 crores. Such a recovery from a former government employee indicates of big corruption and the Lokayukta and Income Tax departments are taking actions accordingly. Last week on Thursday, Bhopal police and Income Tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crores and Rs 9.86 crores cash from an abandoned car. Police suspects that it is linked to Saurabh Sharma.

Constable becomes crorepati!

Saurabh Sharma built an empire worth crores in just 8 years of job as RTO constable. He was appointed to the Transport department in 2016 on compassionate grounds after the death of his father. Initially, he was posted in Gwalior. Officials are now in search of Saurabh as he is missing amid the raids and chaos happening over his 'lavish lifestyle'.

Saurabh took voluntary retirement (VRS) from the transport department a year ago, and shifted into real estate and hospitality. Reports claim that Saurabh had taken the VRS to avoid complaints and hide his illicit activities. After this, he started investing in property on a large scale in collaboration with renowned builders of Bhopal.

Assets recovered by Lokayukta

After the raids, Lokayukta informed that a total assets worth Rs 3,86,00,000 which include vehicle and household goods Rs 2,21,00,000, Gold and diamond jewellery Rs 50,00,000 and cash Rs 1,15,00,000 was recovered from the residence of former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma in Bhopal.

From the residence of Chetan Singh, associate of Saurabh Sharma, Lokayukta recovered assets worth Rs 4,12,00,000 which include 234 kg silver worth Rs 2,10,00,000 and Rs 1,72,00,000 cash.

IT recovered 52 kg of gold and Rs 9.86 crore in cash

On Thursday, IT department recovered 52 kg of gold and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from an abandoned car in a forest area near Bhopal. The car was registered under the name of Saurabh Sharma's close associate, Chetan Singh Gaur.

The car was parked abandoned near Mendori-Kushalpur road under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station limits in the state capital. IT officials reached the spot, broke the glass of the vehicle and took out the bags kept inside the car.

