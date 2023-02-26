Madhya Pradesh: 43 fall ill after eating food at marriage function in Khargone

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC People in a mass fall ill at a wedding event

At least forty-three people fell ill after having food at a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

According to an official, the wedding function was held in Khargone's New Housing Board Colony on Saturday night.

District hospital's Dr B M Chouhan said after having fruit custard there, 43 people suffered from vomiting due to food poisoning.

The patients were given medication at the district hospital, he said, adding that all of them were out of danger.

Most of them were discharged after initial treatment, he said.

Mohanlal Patidar, a patient's relative, said after consuming custard, the people started vomiting and were taken to the district hospital where they got relief after being given medicines.

(With PTI input)

Also Read- Delhi: Man kills his wife, two sons, including infant in Vipin Garden, murder case registered