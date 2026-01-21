Indore water contamination: HC orders preservation of key records, seeks fresh status report In its order, the High Court instructed the Indore Collector and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to ensure that all relevant records remain secure. These include documents related to the tender issued for laying the drinking water pipeline in Bhagirathpura and investigation reports.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the Indore administration to preserve all original records linked to the contaminated drinking water crisis in the city’s Bhagirathpura area. The court’s order came amid concerns raised by petitioners that crucial documents could be tampered with. A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was hearing multiple public interest litigations (PILs) related to deaths allegedly caused by consumption of contaminated water in the locality.

Tender, sample reports to be kept in safe custody

In its order, the High Court instructed the Indore Collector and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to ensure that all relevant records remain secure. These include documents related to the tender issued for laying the drinking water pipeline in Bhagirathpura and investigation reports, including sample testing reports prepared by the State Pollution Control Board.

The direction was issued after lawyers representing the petitioners expressed apprehension that original records could be altered or destroyed. The court also asked the Madhya Pradesh government to continue complying with its interim directions issued on January 6 and to submit another progress report detailing steps taken so far.

Earlier, the High Court had ordered the administration to provide free medical treatment to residents suffering from diarrhoea, ensure supply of safe drinking water, stop the use of contaminated water sources, strengthen water testing and disinfection mechanisms, upgrade water supply infrastructure and work on a long-term water security plan.

Chief Secretary to appear in next hearing

The PILs will be taken up next on January 27. The court directed Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain to appear virtually on the next date of hearing. Jain attended Tuesday’s proceedings as well as two earlier hearings through video conferencing.

Government counsel informed the court that a high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the cause of water contamination, fix responsibility and recommend preventive measures. However, the petitioners’ lawyers alleged that the committee was merely an “eyewash” and aimed at shielding senior officials.

They also accused the state government and the Indore Municipal Corporation of failing to properly implement the court’s interim directions. The allegations were denied by the state.

Monitoring committee proposed

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court asked the petitioners’ lawyers to suggest names of independent members for a proposed monitoring committee, which would be headed by the District Magistrate to ensure strict compliance with court directions. The lawyers sought time to respond.

While local residents claim that at least 25 people have died due to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated water since December, the state government’s status report submitted on January 15 puts the death toll at seven.

A death audit report prepared by a committee of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College indicated that 15 deaths in Bhagirathpura could be linked to the incident.