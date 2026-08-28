Five killed in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh

Bhopal:

At least five people lost their lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. According to police, the speeding bus lost control and crashed into safety wall of a bridge here. In another tragic news coming from Rewa district of the state, a 55-year-old man and his four-year-old granddaughter were among three individuals killed in a collision between their two-wheeler and a motorcycle. The deceased included Vindhyavasini Tiwari, his two granddaughters - 4-year-old Shivai, 5-year-old Shakti and 22-year-old Pankaj Singh. As per police, Shivi Tiwari, died on the spot while her sister Shakti Tiwari, maternal grandfather Vindhyavasini Tiwari, and the bike rider, Pankaj Singh died during treatment at the hospital.

Local said the deceased went to Gudh Bazaar for Rakshabandhan shopping. While returning home, near Bhairav ​​Baba turn, a speeding motorcycle coming from Sidhi towards Rewa collided head-on with their scooter. The impact of the collision threw grandfather and the two minor siblings onto the road.

The police have started investigations and according to them, the cause of the accident is due to over speeding. Gudh police station in-charge Pushpendra Yadav said that Vindhyavasini Tiwari had come to the market on a scooter with her 5-year-old granddaughter Shivi Tiwari and 6-year-old granddaughter Shakti Tiwari for Rakshabandhan shopping. While returning, the scooter collided with a speeding bike coming from the front. The incident is being investigated and further action will be taken based on whatever facts emerge.

Similar incident: Five killed as speeding car rams into crowd performing kirtan in Bihar's Supaul

Five people were crushed to death when a speeding car ran over devotees performing bhajan-kirtan in the Pipra police station area of ​​Supaul district, Bihar. The injured have been sent to Sadar Hospital, Supaul for treatment. The deceased were identified as Surendra Yadav (45), a resident of Ward 15 of Kataiya Panchayat, Tilai alias Tilo Das (65), and Raju Das (50), both residents of Ward 12. According to reports, villagers were performing bhajans and kirtans to mark the Jhoolan festival near the Bajrangbali temple at Kataiya Goth Chowk. Meanwhile, an uncontrolled car coming at high speed from Pipra suddenly rammed into the crowd of devotees.

As per eye witness, the driver fled the scene following accident and crashed into a garage. Police have taken the wrecked car into custody. Following the accident, villagers blocked the National Highway (NH-327E) and demanded compensation for the deceased. Senior police officials, Sadar Inspector Sanjay Yadav, Sadar SDM Manohar Kumar Sahu, and Cyber ​​DSP Saurabh Gupta arrived at the spot to pacify the protesters. Police are currently investigating the identity of the car's owner and efforts are being made to arrest the driver.

-With PTI Inputs

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