Vastu Tips: To avoid diseases and rift between husband-wife, build bedroom in THIS direction

Image Source : FREEPIK An image representing bedroom of a house

Highlights From the entrance of the house to the bedroom, everything is influenced by Vastu Shastra

Take care while buliding bedroom of the house else there will be constant rift between husband-wife

Sleep in such a way that your head is in the South direction

Everything in life is influenced by Vastu Shastra. From the entrance of the house to the bedroom of the house, Vastu Shastra plays an important role everywhere. They should be constructed according to Vastu Shastra, it brings happiness and prosperity in the house.

According to Vastu Shastra, having a bedroom in the igneous angle increases the anger of a person, but along with anger, it also causes more troubles, whoever sleeps in this direction, especially a man, will be affected by the fire element. There is a risk of getting related diseases. Diseases related to the element of fire include diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes and heart attack.

Apart from this, one should also avoid choosing the south-east direction. This direction can also become a cause of rift between husband and wife, but if you do not have any option other than these directions, then you should arrange for sleeping in the bedroom in the south-west direction in such a way that while sleeping, your head will be in the south direction.