Vastu Tips: Husband and wife should not make bedroom in this direction to avoid problems

Know about the direction of the bedroom from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra. According to Vastu Shastra, the bedroom of husband and wife should never be in an igneous angle. Due to having room in this angle, there occurs a rift between husband and wife without any reason.

Both are just busy finding each other's evils and shortcomings. Also, having a bedroom in this angle also increases the unnecessary expenses because the anger on sleeping in the igneous angle is at its peak, which also causes the breakup.

Whether it is that of husband-wife, father-son or any other relationship.