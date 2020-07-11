Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAVVYGARDENING Vastu Tips: Keep green colored things in East direction at home. Know why

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash has already enlightened you about the appropriate directions in which you should keep yellow-colored and red-colored things at home. Today, he shares about the direction in which you should keep green colored things. According to Vastu Shastra, directions play an important role. Green things can include green vegetables, fruits, pulses, clothes, bedding, decoration etc. Apart from this, if you want to make a small garden or park in your house, then Acharya Indu Prakash shares in which direction you should make it to have beneficial effects. According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to keep things related to green color in the east or south-east direction, also called the igneous angle. Also, a small garden of green grass in the house should also be made in one of these directions.

The green color and both these directions are related to the wood element. Therefore it is auspicious to keep green things in the east or south-east direction. By keeping green things in the east, the pace of success of the elder son of the house always increases. His legs become strong. At the same time, the elder daughter benefits from placing green things in the igneous angle. It constantly helps develop her life for the better.

