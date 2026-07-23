Delhi Police blocks over 400 Pakistani social media accounts over fake news, maligning NEET paper leak protest

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Thursday said it has identified and blocked 480 Pakistan-linked social media handles that were allegedly spreading fake news and misinformation related to the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. The police appealed to students and the public to remain vigilant, rely only on official sources for information and avoid sharing unverified content on social media.

The advisory comes amid the continuing CJP-led agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged examination irregularities.

Pakistani handles behind misinformation campaign

In a video message, DCP Sumit Jha said it had observed the circulation of misleading information on social media and claimed that hundreds of Pakistan-operated accounts were engaged in a coordinated campaign to spread false narratives surrounding the protest.

"We have noticed that misleading information is being circulated on social media. So far, more than 480 Pakistan-linked social media accounts have been identified that are taking advantage of the situation to spread false information and rumours. These accounts are being blocked," the police said.

Delhi Police further claimed that many of the identified handles were also active during "Operation Sindoor", alleging that the same network was now attempting to influence public discourse around the ongoing protests.

Police's appeal to students and public

Urging caution, Delhi Police appealed to students and young people not to fall prey to misinformation circulated by unknown or foreign social media accounts.

The police advised people to verify the authenticity of posts before sharing them, rely only on official sources for updates, and avoid circulating rumours, edited videos or provocative content without verification.

According to the police, the alleged objective of these accounts was to incite people and divert students' attention during the ongoing protests.

"Their only aim is to provoke people and particularly mislead students," the police said, adding that protecting young people from misinformation was a priority.

Pakistan's response to CJP protest

Meanwhile, Pakistan declined to comment on the CJP-led protests, describing the matter as India's internal affair.

Responding to a question on whether the Indian authorities' handling of the protesters amounted to a human rights concern, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said, "This is India's internal matter. We do not comment on such issues."

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