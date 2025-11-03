Sara Ali Khan’s Al Ula escape proves this Saudi desert is 2025’s most unexpected luxury destination Sara Ali Khan’s Al Ula vacation spotlights Saudi Arabia’s stunning desert gem — a 2025 luxury destination blending history, art, and breathtaking beauty.

Sara Ali Khan wasn't simply having a nice vacation moment in sharing photos from her relaxing trip to Al Ula in Saudi Arabia: she was giving us a travel insight recently. The actor's images from this desert town surrounded by towering sandstone cliffs, outdoor art, and a night sky with stars let us know Al Ula is not the secret best-kept travel secret anymore. Once a traditional desert area, it has transformed into one of 2025's most unlikely luxury getaways.

Nestled in northwestern Saudi Arabia, Al Ula is a breathtaking blend of history, culture, and nature. Its dramatic rock formations, ancient tombs, and modern art exhibits make it feel like a meeting point between the past and the future. What sets Al Ula apart is how it balances exclusivity with authenticity, offering boutique resorts, private desert dining, and immersive cultural experiences without losing its soul.

Sara’s trip highlighted Al Ula’s growing reputation as a playground for mindful luxury. Instead of loud nightlife, you will find candle-lit dinners under the stars, sound baths in sandstone canyons, and hikes through landscapes that look straight out of a sci-fi movie. It’s quiet, elegant, and deeply spiritual, a kind of travel therapy for the modern soul.

5 Best Places to Visit in Al Ula

Hegra (Madain Saleh) – A UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, is famous for the impressive Nabatean tombs carved into cliff facades of rose-colored sandstone.

Maraya Concert Hall – The world's largest mirrored building reflects the desert landscape with a surreal play of light and architecture.

Elephant Rock (Jabal AlFil) - A natural sandstone formation that has taken the shape of an elephant and is best enjoyed at sunset with a warm Arabian coffee.

Old Town Al Ula - A maze of mudbrick houses and ancient markets allows you a rare glimpse into the life of the Ancient Arabian for centuries.

Al Ula Oasis Trail - A lush green corridor of palm trees and citrus groves to walk amongst a tranquil, exultant beauty of nature.

In 2025, Al Ula isn’t just a place, it’s an experience. And as Sara Ali Khan’s dreamy escape proves, luxury can indeed be found in silence, sand, and timeless stories written by the wind.

